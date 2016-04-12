Search suspended for missing 60-year-old Philomath man; police still seek tips

The search for a missing 60-year-old Philomath man last seen April 5 has been suspended, but police are still seeking tips from the public.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said more than 4,000 miles of roads have been searched for Curt Braun.

Additionally, volunteers in fixed wing aircraft and helicopters have covered 1,000 miles by air.

Active searches were conducted in Benton County, Lane County, Linn County and Lincoln County.

Braun was last seen in his red 2000 Ford Explorer at Philomath Truax Towne Pump on Main Street at 11:05 a.m. April 5.

Braun has gray thinning hair, glasses and a goatee. His Ford Explorer has Oregon plates 251CXK.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office and Philomath Police Department are still asking for the public's help reporting any information or possible sightings of Braun. If a confirmed lead is received, ground teams may again be deployed to investigate the area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office 541-766-6858 or the Philomath Police Department at 541.929-6911.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.