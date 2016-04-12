Oregon sheriff who met with refuge occupiers plans to sue city

Video released by the FBI shows LaVoy Finicum in his truck talking to law enforcement officers on Highway 395 before he was shot and killed.

Booking photos of some of the people arrested for the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

An Oregon sheriff under investigation for meeting with those who occupied a national wildlife refuge has filed notice that he plans to sue the city of John Day.

The East Oregonian newspaper reports that an attorney for Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer alleges that a dispatcher breached a contract by withholding information about the Jan. 26 traffic stop that led to the arrest of standoff leader Ammon Bundy and the shooting death of occupier Robert "LaVoy" Finicum.

Palmer was traveling toward the roadblock, and the notice says the lack of information put his life in danger.

Palmer twice met with occupiers who traveled to visit him, generating some complaints he was supporting lawbreakers.

One complaint was filed by Valerie Luttrell, John Day's manager of emergency communications. She said federal and state authorities viewed Palmer as a security leak, and that's why the dispatcher was hesitant to provide information.

