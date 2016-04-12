Stranger in van uses pepper spray on Gresham student walking to school

A student walking to Hollydale Elementary School on Tuesday morning was confronted by a person in a van who used pepper spray on the boy, according to administrators.

The Gresham-Barlow School District posted an alert on its Facebook page that was shared with parents at the school about the incident.

Administrators said the student was sprayed in the face with what is believed to be pepper spray.

The alert said a white panel van with two doors that open in the back parked near the student in the area of Southwest 4th and Lillyben Avenue, just a short distance from the school.

The only description of the suspect is that it was a male, possibly with dark hair, who got out of the van and sprayed the boy.

"The student was walking with a group of other students. From all indications it seems like a random attack," the alert from the school states.

Administrators said Gresham police are investigating the incident.

Administrators said Tuesday they would make sure students who walk home leave school in as large of groups as possible.

