Abby Wambach pleads guilty on DUII charge, sentenced to diversion

Retired soccer star and Olympic gold-medalist Abby Wambach pleaded guilty at a hearing on her DUII charges stemming from an arrest earlier this month.

Wambach, who initially pleaded not guilty, was sentenced to diversion by Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Steven A. Todd.

Wambach was arrested on the evening of April 2 after being stopped by a Portland Police Bureau officer for running a red light.

At the time of her arrest, Wambach posted to social media stating that she took “full responsibility” for her actions.

As part of her sentence, Wambach will enter a year-long alcohol treatment program, install an ignition interlock device on her vehicle that will require her to blow into it before the vehicle will start and abstain from drinking alcohol.

Wambach must also go to a victims panel at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

If Wambach follows all of the conditions, her charge will dismissed after a year.

