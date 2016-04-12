Police: Mortgage consultant stole $63K from victims in five Oregon cities

A Salem mortgage consultant is accused of stealing $63,000 from people and financial institutions in at least five different Oregon cities.

A warrant was served at the Salem home of 48-year-old Oscar Tejeda-Sandoval on March 30. He was arrested on charges of first-degree theft, first-degree aggravated theft, first-degree forgery and aggravated identity theft.

Investigators said Tejeda-Sandoval would modify the mortgages of his victims and receive their monthly mortgage statements. Instead of paying the mortgages as promised, detectives said he kept the funds for himself and used the financial account information of his victims to pay off personal debts.

He is also accused of forging a check from a client to himself for additional money.

Investigators from the Salem Police Department and the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation said victims were identified in McMinnville, Beaverton, Woodburn, Eugene and Salem.

Esperanza Sanchez, who lives in McMinnville, said her mother was one of the people swindled by Tejeda.

"He told her to stop making payments, stop making tax payments and whatnot and so she did that and as of right now her home is going to go into foreclosure," said Sanchez.

Detectives said they have identified eight individual victims and two financial institutions in this case thus far, with losses in excess of $63,000.

All of the individual victims are of Hispanic descent, according to investigators.

Police said two of the victims have lost their homes to foreclosure as a result of Tejeda-Sandoval.

Tejeda-Sandoval's illegal dealings were reported to banks, law enforcement agencies and the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, according to police.

Investigators are concerned there are more victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone who had possible questionable dealings with Tejeda-Sandoval is asked to call the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation at 503-947-7854 to make a report.

