Sex offender accused of brutally raping Portland woman days after release from jail

He’s accused of brutally raping a north Portland woman just days after being released from jail for failing to register as a sex offender.

Robert Shelby, 47, is now behind bars once again. His bail is set at just over $3 million dollars.

Court documents show this all began when Portland police were patrolling the New Columbia neighborhood back on March 15, spotted Shelby and realized there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Court documents show he was convicted of second-degree sex abuse back in the 90s, but hadn’t registered as a sex offender since 2014.

Court records show he was then arrested again and police said they also found meth on him. Shelby pleaded guilty on March 22 and a judge sentenced him to probation for 18 months. He was immediately released from custody.

Multnomah County officials said Shelby was supposed to report to a probation office within 24 hours, but that never happened and he was therefore never even assigned a parole officer. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he didn't show up to drug court on March 24.

Four days later, on March 28, court documents state Shelby barged into a north Portland apartment armed with a garden trowel and strangled, beat and raped a woman he was acquainted with.

Court documents state the woman knew him as “Roberto” and she was able to give a detailed description to police, including the fact he was wearing a glittery belt. Those officers showed her a photo of Shelby and she identified him as her attacker, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police said they found Shelby in the same New Columbia neighborhood on the March 30. Court documents state he was wearing that same glittery belt.

Court records show Shelby has eight felony convictions, 10 misdemeanor convictions and 19 parole violations on his record.

It’s unclear why a judge decided he was fit to be released back on March 22.

The Portland Police Bureau said they cannot comment about the situation.

The district attorney's office tells FOX 12 they are currently looking into why Shelby was released for failing to register as a sex offender. The judge who signed off on Shelby’s release was not able to be reached for comment Tuesday.

