New Oregon Zoo director promises 'great care'

Noting that the Oregon Zoo has seen some "tragedies" in the past, new director Dr. Don Moore still promised that, "going forward, we're providing great care."

The new director of the Oregon Zoo is sharing his plans to move forward after some recent controversy.

Dr. Don Moore has nearly 40 years of experience in wildlife conservation and zoo management, and he said he was well aware of the Oregon Zoo’s excellent reputation long before he took over.

Moore started as director at the end of February, coming to Portland from the Smithsonian National Zoo where he worked as the Senior Scientist for Conservation Programs.

Moore has extensive experience working with Asian elephants, and he thinks the Oregon Zoo’s new Elephant Lands exhibit is one of the best elephant habitats in the world.

He’s also aware of recent problems, though, including the Elephant Lands extension plans being canceled and the death of Kutai the orangutan.

But Moore said the Oregon Zoo is rated in the top 10 percent of zoos in the country and he has total faith in his team.

“There are standards for animal care, there are standards for veterinary care, there are standards for safety and security and education and research and on and on, and we’re always raising that high bar of accreditation standards,” he said. “There have been some tragedies here but going forward, we’re providing great care.”

Moore also noted he’s looking forward to completing the education facility and building a new habitat for polar bears.

