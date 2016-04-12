Dashcam shows high-speed Hwy 22 chase, bodycam shows arrest of suspect

Suspected meth and other evidence seized following high-speed chase on Hwy 22. (Photo: Dallas PD)

Image from a Dallas Police Department dashboard camera video of the pursuit of suspects in a stolen car. (Image: Dallas PD)

Image from Dallas Police Department body camera showing the arrest of a suspect in a field off Highway 22. (Image: Dallas PD)

A patrol car dashboard camera showed a high-speed police chase on Highway 22. A body camera worn by an officer then showed the arrest of a suspect at gunpoint.

The incident began at 7:41 p.m. Sunday when a Dallas police officer spotted a stolen car. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver did not stop.

A chase ensued and continued out of the city limits on Highway 22. A Polk County Sheriff's Office sergeant joined in the pursuit.

The chase ended on the 20000 block of Highway 22 when the Honda's engine gave out, according to police.

The two people in the car tried to run away, police said, but both were caught.

The Dallas Police Department released video Tuesday of the last minute of the pursuit from a dashboard camera, as well video from an officer's body camera that showed one of the suspects surrendering in a field off the highway.

That suspect was identified as the passenger, 26-year-old Morgan Swyers of Dallas. Swyers was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft and criminal mischief.

Police said a Taser was used to take the driver, identified as 22-year-old Jeffery Rodgers of Dallas, into custody.

Rodgers is facing multiple charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving while suspended, reckless driving, attempted elude and unlawful possession of meth.

Suspected methamphetamine, money and paraphernalia were taken into evidence during the arrests. More property was seized pending application for search warrants.

