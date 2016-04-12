Dog dies hours after walk through Forest Grove park

A Forest Grove woman has a warning for fellow dog owners after her black Lab walked through a local park and died three hours later.

Ivy Akui was visiting family in Hawaii last week and her son was taking care of 11-year-old Ele Ele – that means “black” in Hawaiian. Ivy’s son took Ele on a walk through one of their favorite parks on the corner of 15th and Elm Street.

They were only there a few minutes and when they started walking home, Ivy’s son noticed something was very wrong.

“Apparently she picked something up at the park,” said Ivy. “She was foaming at the mouth so he took her to the vet. They gave her a couple shots and said to watch her closely.”

But things got worse.

Ele started walking around in circles and was very agitated. Ivy’s son took her back to the vet’s office and that’s where she died, less than three hours after visiting the park.

The vet couldn’t say whether it was poison or an allergic reaction, but she did say that her own employee’s dog died right after walking in the very same park.

Ivy thinks somebody may have done this one purpose – someone who doesn’t like dogs or wants to punish owners who don’t pick up after them.

Ivy reported Ele’s death to Forest Grove Police and they are looking into it. In fact, an officer went to the park shortly after the dog died to search the property, but didn’t find anything suspicious.

Police say people have posted similar stories on social media but so far, Ivy is the only person who’s reported it.

Ivy says Ele Ele followed her around where ever she went and she loved to run and play. She’s heartbroken her furry friend is gone and she hopes to find out why she died.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

