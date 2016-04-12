Missing dog found dead inside owner's stolen car

Bill Robbins is heartbroken.

His car was stolen – with his dog, Kona, inside – from his southeast Portland business Thursday afternoon. Tuesday, he learned his abandoned car was found less than a mile away with Kona dead inside.

An employee broke the news to Robbins on the phone while he was at the Oregon Humane Society in North Portland, hoping someone had turned Kona in.

“He says, ‘I found your car, I’m standing right by it,’ and I go, ‘Kona’s not there?’ and then he starts crying and says, ‘Kona is here, he was in the front passenger seat curled up in a ball, looks like he was gasping for the last of his breath,’” Robbins said in tears.

His car was stolen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday from the parking lot at Sweet Leaf Illusions PDX on SE 82nd Avenue. It was locked and running with the A/C on and Kona inside.

The thief was caught on full-color surveillance video, walking up to the locked driver’s side door, then trying another door to get in.

Kona is even seen on the video trying to get into the thief’s lap.

“The dog was like licking him, playing around with him,” Robbins said. “My dogs are friendly.”

Robbins and his friends put up fliers for the missing dog and car, posted about it on Facebook and even offered a $5,000 reward for Kona’s return.

But no news came – until Tuesday.

A woman who saw a flier called Robbins’ business, saying she saw his car parked at SE 91st and Cooper, across the street from Kelly Elementary School and less than a mile from Robbins’ store.

An employee then came out to the scene and confirmed her suspicions.

That employee told Fox 12 there were clear signs the dog had been strangled and they believe the man in the video is responsible.

Police can’t confirm that, but are looking for the car thief.

Robbins is now offering $8,000 for his arrest.

“I don’t understand why he wouldn’t let him go,” he said.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Portland Police.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.