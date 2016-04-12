Proposed oil transfer facility at Port of Vancouver has opponents, supporters

A public meeting was held by the Port of Vancouver Commissioners ahead of a vote to decide whether to extend the lease for the Tesoro Savage project.

Oil company Tesoro Savage proposed an oil transfer facility in the Port of Vancouver, called Vancouver Energy, and now they're asking to extend their lease on that property.

Nothing has been built yet, but the company says it would create a terminal that would bring North American crude oil in, then bring on ships and deliver it to West Coast refineries.

Vancouver Energy's General Manager says the place would have a $2 billion economic impact, bring in hundreds of jobs and have state of the art controls that would keep it safe.

"From a safety perspective, we have built the facility with the latest safety, or will build the facility with the latest safety technology in mind," said Jared Larabee, GM for Vancouver Energy.

Some people are against the building of the oil terminal in the Port of Vancouver.

"It's been shown that oil by rail isn't safe, they can't contain it," said Jared Smith, President of International Longshore and Warehouse Union - Local 4.

Smith also said that even though it would bring in a lot of jobs and money to the area, he worries about things like fires, explosions, and potential deadly accidents if safety measures are not followed at the proposed facility.

On Friday, the board of commissioners will meet again and they are expected to make a decision about whether to extend the lease.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.