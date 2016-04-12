Oregon mom keeps memory of son alive through music

The power of music is keeping the memory of an Oregon man alive, thanks to a heartfelt gesture by his mother.

Mark Miner, an avid runner and music collector, died in 2002 from sudden heart failure. He was only 39-years-old.

Now, his life and love of music are reverberating around the world.

After his death, Mark's mother, Sabine Miner spent years cataloging and selling his extensive vinyl music collection to help fund a college education for Mark's son, Kai.

One of those records, a rare Soundgarden LP, was purchased by a man in Spokane, Washington named Justin Peterson. Inside the album was a personalized letter from Sabine, explaining that one of her son's dying wishes was to share the music.

Peterson decided to share that message with a post on Reddit, and it quickly went viral.

"So many people messaged me saying how it touched them, saying how they are big Soundgarden fans and they haven't listened to it in years, and are now thinking about Mark," said Peterson.

At the end of the letter, Sabine makes one more request: "When you play it, play it loud for Mark."

Sabine said that listening to her son's music and sharing it with others has proven to be good therapy over the years.

“All this music was therapy to understand,” Mark’s dad Malcolm Miner said. “You certainly learn more about them after hundreds and hundreds of pieces of music that you hear that you probably never would’ve listen to except for your son having it.”

