School community to remember Haruka Weiser with vigil this Sunday

Haruka Weiser (Family photo provided to FOX 12) Haruka Weiser (Family photo provided to FOX 12)
Haruka Weiser's high school is planning a public celebration of "Haruka's Light" this Sunday.

The school community of the Arts and Communication Magnet Academy in Beaverton will remember her during a sunset vigil starting at 7 p.m. on the front lawn.

Dance West will also be dedicating performances in their annual concert series to Weiser from April 28 through May 1. 

Weiser, a Portland native, was found dead at the University of Texas at Austin last week. A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with her death. 

