School community to remember Haruka Weiser with vigil this Sunday

Haruka Weiser's high school is planning a public celebration of "Haruka's Light" this Sunday.

The school community of the Arts and Communication Magnet Academy in Beaverton will remember her during a sunset vigil starting at 7 p.m. on the front lawn.

Dance West will also be dedicating performances in their annual concert series to Weiser from April 28 through May 1.

Weiser, a Portland native, was found dead at the University of Texas at Austin last week. A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with her death.

