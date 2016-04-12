Local middle school students get CPR training

Students at Five Oaks Middle School in Beaverton were able to get CPR training on Tuesday.

Hundreds of local middle school students took a break from the classroom Tuesday to learn some life-saving techniques.

The students at Five Oaks Middle School in Beaverton were able to get CPR training. The American Heart Association and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue partnered up with the school district to teach students how to recognize an emergency and then how to do hands-only CPR.

Some student volunteers from the high school were also on hand to help teach the younger students.

"It's very rewarding," said Beaverton High School student Sierra Milligan. "It's good to know if my family member did go down somewhere these kids could help."

Frank Trujilo, who is with TVF&R, told Fox 12, "It makes it a lot safer knowing that there are lots of kids out there who know how to do CPR and who know how to perform appropriately and have the confidence to perform CPR when needed."

Firefighters say 35,000 students in Oregon will learn CPR this year.

