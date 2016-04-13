Portland man sentenced for throwing pipe bombs from car

The man accused of throwing pipe bombs from a car during a police chase was sentenced in court on Tuesday.

Neal Panschow was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison.

In 2014, Portland Police said they attempted to stop a silver Honda Civic driven by Panschow.

Police said Panschow took off, and an item that appeared to be an explosive device was tossed out of the car and left in the roadway near Southeast 45th and Flavel Drive.

Officers discontinued the pursuit and blocked all traffic in the area so the bomb squad could respond to the scene and examine the device.

Investigators searched the streets and surrounding yards and located four pipe bombs that were tossed from the car.

None of the bombs went off, police said.

Panschow was arrested at a Northeast Portland library a few days later.

After serving his sentence, Panschow will also have to serve 3 years post prison supervision.

