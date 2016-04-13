Man who set 10 fires in SW Portland sentenced to probation

The man who became known as a "fire bug" after he was arrested for setting 10 fires in southwest Portland was sentenced on Tuesday.

Brandon Miller was sentenced to three years probation in court. He pleaded guilty to first degree arson and reckless burning on Monday.

Miller was arrested in November 2015 after he set 10 small fires over the span of about 20 minutes.

Surveillance video showed Miller lighting the fires, then casually walking away.

Firefighters said he was starting new fires just as quickly as they were able to put them out.

