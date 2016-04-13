Sellwood Bridge closed to motor vehicle traffic this weekend for construction work

The Sellwood Bridge will be closed to motor vehicle traffic this weekend for construction work.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and will last no later than 6 a.m. Monday, April 18. The bridge will remain open to bicyclists and pedestrians during the weekend, with intermittent delays.

Highway 43 will remain open to two-way traffic. The posted westbound detour routes are northbound Highway 99E to the Ross Island Bridge to Highway 43. Heading south, it’s Highway 99E to Interstate 205 at Abernethy Bridge in Oregon City to Highway 43. Eastbound routes are the reverse.

The closure will allow a contractor to set up two cranes on the bridge deck that will lower falsework that was used to support concrete construction. The falsework is directly under the caps of the bridge columns and is too close to the deck to allow cranes to reach it from below.

