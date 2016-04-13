Portland man says he's being targeted because he supports Trump

A Portland man says he's being targeted all because of his choice for president.

Cameron M. said he knows it may not be the most overly-voiced opinion in Portland but he supports Donald Trump for president, and he says he just wants to be able to voice his opinion like everyone else, without being a political target.

His car has gotten a lot of attention over the last few months, and Cameron said it's all because of a Donald Trump sticker.

"I get lots of people honking, giving me thumbs up saying 'yeah go Trump', and then I get people screaming the worst names imaginable at me, and I don't even know these people."

He says a neighbor screamed at him for putting up a lawn sign, so he took it down.

Cameron is on his third bumper sticker after it was vandalized twice, and his driver's side window was smashed out back in August. He thought the window could have been a fluke until he woke up Tuesday morning and it happened again.

Both times, Cameron's car was parked outside his southeast Portland home, and nothing was taken from inside his car.

Cameron said his political viewpoints won't be taken either.

"I'm not taking it off, I'll put four more on, I'm not going to be bullied. I'm not a Hillary or Bernie supporter but I know there are tons of them around here, and if you want to support them that's fine and I'm not going to have a problem with that, I'm not about to scream insults at you, I'm not about to break or damage your property, so I just feel like it's an unfair double standard around here."

For Cameron, this is not only frustrating, it's also expensive.

Cameron said he has spent about $500 to replace car windows. If you'd like to help, he's created a GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/wesupporttrump.

