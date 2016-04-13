Sen. Jeff Merkley endorses Bernie Sanders

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said Wednesday he is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.

Sen. Merkley announced his decision in an op-ed piece in the New York Times.

Merkley writes that he believes Sanders is boldly and fiercely addressing the biggest challenges facing our country.

"We need urgency. We need big ideas. We need to rethink the status quo that allows the best off to continue setting the terms of debate," Sen. Merkley said later in a statement.

He added that the president is more than a manager of the country but also “helps define our national values, priorities, and direction.

The senator from Oregon is the first member of the Senate to endorse Sanders.

Forty Democrats in the Senate out of 44 have endorsed Hillary Clinton, including Sen. Ron Wyden.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.