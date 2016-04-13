One person injured in shooting at Motel 6 in Clackamas

One man is in the hospital after he was involved in a shooting at a Motel 6 in Clackamas.

Clackamas deputies said the responded to reports of a shooting at a Motel 6 at 12855 SE 97th Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said they found the man in the parking lot suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a near-by hospital where he is now being treated.

Clackamas officials are still investigating the incident.

