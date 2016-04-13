On the Go with Joe at Pure Simple Juice - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Pure Simple Juice

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in southeast Portland sipping some tasty juices at Pure Simple Juice.

The local company creates juices from locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Learn more about them at PureSimpleJuice.com.  

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.