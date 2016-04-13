Bundy brothers, 3 others due in Nevada in standoff case - KPTV - FOX 12

Bundy brothers, 3 others due in Nevada in standoff case

By The Associated Press
Left to Right: Ammon Bundy and Ryan Bundy (Courtesy: WCSO) Left to Right: Ammon Bundy and Ryan Bundy (Courtesy: WCSO)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Attorneys say two sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and three other men are due to be transferred in custody from Oregon to Nevada to face charges stemming from an armed confrontation with government agents two years ago.

Defense lawyers in Oregon lost a bid Tuesday for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block the move.

Lawyers for Ammon Bundy said they've been told arraignments will be Friday in U.S. District Court in Nevada.

Ammon Bundy, Ryan Bundy, Brian Cavalier, Blaine Cooper and Ryan Payne have been in federal custody in Portland, where they're accused of leading an occupation of a U.S. wildlife refuge this year.

In Nevada, they're facing conspiracy, obstruction, weapon and assault charges for a standoff with federal agents rounding up cattle near Bunkerville.

