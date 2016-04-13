Sheriff offering $1,000 reward in Troutdale playground fire case

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the Imagination Station arsonist.

The playground in Troutdale was set on fire early Saturday morning.

The blaze left a large portion of the playground structure charred and blackened.

Deputies said there is surveillance video of the incident.

The mayor of Troutdale Doug Daoust has vowed to rebuild the Imagination Station for children in the area.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.