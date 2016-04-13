Inside look at ‘Miike Snow’ - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Inside look at ‘Miike Snow’

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Swedish-American pop trio “Miike Snow” is currently on tour and just released their third album called “iii.”

MORE got the chance to chat with the band while they were in Portland this last week.

To learn more about “Miike Snow” at MiikeSnow.com. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.