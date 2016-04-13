Plane makes emergency landing at PDX after losing pressurization

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at PDX on Wednesday after losing pressurization. (Air 12 image)

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at PDX on Wednesday after losing pressurization. (Air 12 image)

An airplane that took off from Portland International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing after losing pressurization Wednesday morning.

Alaska Airlines flight 644 took off from Portland for Phoenix at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said the plane lost pressurization at around 30,000 feet, so the pilot descended to 10,000 feet.

The cabin oxygen masks did not deploy and there were no injuries associated with the incident.

The Boeing 737 spent 90 minutes in the air burning off fuel to make a safer landing back at PDX.

At 11 a.m., the Alaska Airlines flight made a safe landing at the airport.

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said there were 144 passengers and five crew members on board the plane. The passengers were directed to a new plane, which was scheduled to depart Portland at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mechanics are working to determine what caused the loss of pressure.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.