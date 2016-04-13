Deputies release surveillance of wanted Hazel Dell home invasion - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies release surveillance of wanted Hazel Dell home invasion suspects

Posted: Updated:
Detectives released surveillance images of two suspects wanted for a home invasion robbery in Hazel Dell. (Images: Clark County Sheriff's Office) Detectives released surveillance images of two suspects wanted for a home invasion robbery in Hazel Dell. (Images: Clark County Sheriff's Office)
HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) -

Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted for a home invasion robbery in Hazel Dell.

Deputies responded to a home in west Hazel Dell at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told investigators she was home alone when two men forced their way inside. She said she did not know the men.

Once inside, the men stole electronics and banking information before leaving. The woman was not physically harmed, according to deputies.

Detectives said the men claimed to be police officers as they were leaving the home. 

A surveillance camera captured images of the two suspects. Anyone who recognizes them or has other information about this case is asked to contact Clark County Sheriff's Office Detective Scott Kirgiss at 360-397-2028. The case number is 2016-3936.  

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.