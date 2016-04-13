Deputies release surveillance of wanted Hazel Dell home invasion suspects

Detectives released surveillance images of two suspects wanted for a home invasion robbery in Hazel Dell. (Images: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted for a home invasion robbery in Hazel Dell.

Deputies responded to a home in west Hazel Dell at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told investigators she was home alone when two men forced their way inside. She said she did not know the men.

Once inside, the men stole electronics and banking information before leaving. The woman was not physically harmed, according to deputies.

Detectives said the men claimed to be police officers as they were leaving the home.

A surveillance camera captured images of the two suspects. Anyone who recognizes them or has other information about this case is asked to contact Clark County Sheriff's Office Detective Scott Kirgiss at 360-397-2028. The case number is 2016-3936.

