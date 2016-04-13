Police: Students planned Columbine-style shooting at La Grande High School

Two students are facing criminal charges for planning a Columbine-style shooting targeting specific people at La Grande High School, according to police.

Officers took the two boys into custody at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The La Grande Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a report from the school district that some students overheard talk of classmates planning a shooting.

The police department worked with the Union County Sheriff's Office to investigate the threat.

Investigators said they discovered evidence that two students, both under 18 years old, were plotting to shoot people at the school.

Police did not identify the intended targets.

Both boys are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and were taken to a youth detention facility.

Police said the parents of both boys are cooperating with the investigation.

