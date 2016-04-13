Grand Ronde Tribe begins demolition of Multnomah Greyhound Park

The demolition of the former Multnomah Greyhound Park is underway in Wood Village.

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde purchased the site in December 2015. Earlier this month, a contract was awarded to demolish the structures on the 31-acre site.

The demolition began this week and is expected to take around four months, with asbestos and lead abatement taking approximately two months followed by two months of tearing down the grandstand structure and several support buildings.

The site will then be "suitable for future development," according to the Grand Ronde Tribe.

The Grand Ronde Tribe is "eyeing the property in an effort to diversify its economic opportunities in Oregon, and to help generate activity in the city of Wood Village," according to a release from the tribe.

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde owns Spirit Mountain Casino, but no specific plans have been released regarding the future of the Multnomah Greyhound Park property.

The property is located within the historic homelands of the Cascade and Clackamas Chinook Tribes, which were relocated to the Grand Ronde Reservation in the mid-19th century. The two Tribes ceded the land to the federal government in the Willamette Valley Treaty of 1855.

Multnomah Greyhound Park, which attracted more than 600,000 spectators in 1987, closed in 2004 and the land has sat vacant and unused since then.

Several items from the park are being donated to the Oregon Greyhound Adoption program, a nonprofit organization that provides homes for retired racing greyhounds. The organization will receive 60 wire crates, as well as cabinets and countertops from the site.

