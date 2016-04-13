Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in Motel 6 shooting after chase, crash

Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect accused of shooting a man in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Clackamas on Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the motel on the 12000 block of Southeast 97th Avenue at 10:29 p.m.

They arrived to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound that was described as non-life threatening.

Detectives said a vehicle matching the description of one at the shooting scene was spotted with a headlight out at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday.

A detective attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped away in the wrong direction on a one-way street, according to investigators.

A short chase involving Portland police ensued and ended when the car crashed near Southeast 92nd and Holgate Boulevard in Portland.

Two people ran away from the car. Deputies said a 17-year-old was caught nearby in possession of a firearm. Another gun was found in the crashed car, according to investigators.

The teen was turned over to juvenile authorities.

The shooting suspect, Judge John Frederick Edwards, 18, of Portland, was tracked down in the area by a K-9.

Edwards was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was booked in the Clackamas County Jail with bail set at $265,000.

"It bears mentioning that Mr. Edwards' first name is Judge and this is not a title," according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said two females were also in the crashed car. One was arrested on a warrant, while the other was interviewed and released.

