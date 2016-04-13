Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Eugene park

Authorities have identified the gunman in a fatal shooting at Eugene's Emerald Park.

Lane County sheriff's officials said 31-year-old Orlando Centeno killed one man and injured another Tuesday night before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Witnesses told The Register-Guard that the victims were at a barbecue with friends when Centeno approached them after apparently fighting with a woman. One of the victims confronted Centeno and was fatally shot. Witnesses say the victim who survived was shot in the arm.

Records show Centeno was released from the Lane County Jail last week after being convicted March 15 of menacing in connection with an incident at the same park.

