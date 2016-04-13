Timbers looking to pick up win, still no MLS penalty for tackle of Nagbe

The Timbers are preparing for the first home match in three weeks, but Wednesday they will be without one of their best players.

The Timbers will take the pitch against FC Dallas without Darlington Nagbe, following his injury Sunday in Portland’s match in Los Angeles.

While the team was fortunate the injury was determined to be a sprain and not a break, many still believe the take down that led to it was a deliberate attempt by Nigel de Jong of the Galaxy to take Nagbe out of the match.

While the league has not yet issued a penalty to de Jong, Galaxy head coach Bruce Arena said that de Jong won’t play in the team’s match Friday.

MLS officials did pull Allen Chapman, the referee who only gave de Jong a yellow card rather than a red card, from officiating a match this week.

Timbers coach Caleb Porter said Nagbe will likely also be out of action when Portland takes on San Jose Saturday.

The Timbers will head into the Dallas match also missing team captain Liam Ridgewell, who is still coming back from a calf injury.

After starting the season with a victory over Columbus, Portland has gone 0-2-2 heading into Wednesday night.

