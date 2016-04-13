Older motorhome sought in Battle Ground hit-and-run case

Motorhome sought in Battle Ground hit-and-run case pictured in a Craigslist ad for sale in March. (Photo: Battle Ground Police Department)

The driver of a 70s-era motorhome threw the vehicle into reverse and took off after hitting and damaging property in Battle Ground

Police said the incident occurred near the corner of Northeast 10th Street and Grace Avenue at 12:30 p.m. April 3.

Witnesses took a photo of the motorhome, described as boxy-looking and blue and white in color, which was released by police Wednesday.

Police also released a photo from a Craigslist ad in March that listed the motorhome for sale in Battle Ground. The ad has since been pulled and there is no information regarding the seller.

The driver of the motorhome was described as a white man wearing a white hat and white jacket or shirt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Rich Kelly at 360-342-5242. Tips can also be left online at www.cityofbg.org/tips.

