Linfield College students screened after football player hospitalized with infection

Relatives identified the student as Cody Oden, 20, a wide receiver on the college football team. (Image: Linfield.edu)

Students at Linfield College are being screened for signs of illness, after a student was hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

Students at Linfield College were screened Wednesday for signs of illness, after a student was hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

The student’s symptoms are consistent with a variety of diseases including meningitis, according to a statement posted on the Linfield College website.

Yamhill County health officials are waiting for lab results to confirm the type of infection.

OHSU said Oden is listed in good condition Thursday morning.

He is still very sick, but is improving because he sought medical attention very quickly, according to his sister, Kelli Nash.

Sister identifies hospitalized Linfield College student as Cody Oden, 20, receiver on football team. pic.twitter.com/K952T6bzHs — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) April 13, 2016

“We heard the doctor say it numerous times, we are so blessed he made that choice to go in and get checked,” she said.

On Monday, Oden posted on Twitter that he was up all night throwing up.

Never been so sick before in my life ?????? — CO (@codyoden_) April 11, 2016

“He gave us a call and told us that maybe he had a rib out,” said Nash. “His stomach was really hurting and he was having a hard time breathing.”

Nash said her brother thought he had the flu or food poisoning.

A friend drove him to an emergency room in McMinnville, where doctors gave Oden antibiotics, Nash said.

They determined he had a bacterial infection and Oden was flown to OHSU in Portland a few hours later.

“Cody would like the message to be out there, that if they get the flu or they get this headache or they get spots on their hands or their feet, that they get checked because it’s so scary,” said Nash. “He really thought he just had food poisoning.”

On Wednesday, Yamhill County Health and Human Services employees set up a clinic in a Linfield College gym to screen students. More than 400 people attended and 275 were sent home with antibiotics as a precaution.

More than 400 people were screened at Linfield College today, 275 received antibiotics. More info: https://t.co/rGMuRY6Rya. — Laura Rillos (@LauraRillos) April 14, 2016

Students who may have been exposed were given an antibiotic that should keep them from getting sick.

“I saw him this weekend,” said Quinn Takashima, a senior. “I just took the pill, just in case because you know what? Better safe than sorry because it’s just such a small school.”

Symptoms of infection may include nausea, vomiting, headaches or fever. If students experience those symptoms, they should seek immediate medical attention and contact the Student Health Center. For more, go to linfield.edu.

A smaller clinic will be held on campus Thursday in the Health and Wellness Center inside Walker Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

