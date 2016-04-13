PBOT closing bridge to drivers for 3 years to make repairs

The SE 122nd Ave Bridge will remain closed to cars and trucks for three years under PBOT’s repair plan. (Jamie Wilson/KPTV)

A small bridge in southeast Portland is above to get a big makeover, one Portland Bureau of Transportation officials warn will take three years.

The Southeast 122nd Avenue Bridge was built in the 1930s and has been reinforced with temporary fixes several times. But a December flooding pushed it over the edge and officials say they have no choice but to rebuild it.

The structure took a major beating during the December 7 storm when more than three inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours, causing flooding and debris buildup under the bridge.

Experts say the concrete footings that support the bridge are eroded and damaged beyond repair, despite PBOT crews’ efforts since January to stabilize the bridge.

The bridge is now closed to all vehicle traffic, but cyclists and pedestrians can still use it.

The SE 122nd Ave bridge is now closed to cars and trucks for 3 years. Find out why tonight at 5&6. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/RnS15zgkx2 — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) April 13, 2016

The Leach Botanical Garden is on the north end of the bridge. It is a major destination in the area and the staff wants visitors to know they will stay open throughout construction.

“Spring begins our busy season at Leach Botanical Garden, with weddings and events as well as casual visitors coming to enjoy the peace and beauty,” David Porter, executive director of Leach Garden Friends, said in a release. “We want people to know that our parking lot is open as normal and can be reached from the south via Flavel Street.”

Visitors to the garden will need to take a different route to get to their parking lot, or walk over the bridge to use the main entrance.

Because grant money for the project won’t kick in until next year, officials said the entire process will take three years to finish, and they know that’s not great news for local drivers.

“This is not something we do lightly,” PBOT’s Dylan Rivera said. “Closing a bridge like this is very rare. It’s been a number years since we’ve had to do this, and we do everything we can to monitor our structures to make sure they’re safe.

PBOT has issued a map of alternative routes around the closure.

The botanical garden also has a alternate route map available at LeachGarden.org.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.