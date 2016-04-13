Crews work to rescue boy who fell over Estacada embankment tryin - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews work to rescue boy who fell over Estacada embankment trying to get football

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) -

Rescue crews worked to reach a boy who fell 15 feet down an embankment while trying to retrieve a football in Estacada.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Lake Shore Drive near Forest Road at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said the boy was holding onto a tree about 30 feet above the river. He was reportedly not injured.

A rope rescue crew planned to lower him down to the water to a waiting fire department boat.

The Estacada Rural Fire District, Clackamas Fire District, Sandy Police Department and Clackamas County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the rescue operation.

