Crews work to rescue boy who fell over Estacada embankment trying to get football

Rescue crews worked to reach a boy who fell 15 feet down an embankment while trying to retrieve a football in Estacada.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Lake Shore Drive near Forest Road at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said the boy was holding onto a tree about 30 feet above the river. He was reportedly not injured.

A rope rescue crew planned to lower him down to the water to a waiting fire department boat.

The Estacada Rural Fire District, Clackamas Fire District, Sandy Police Department and Clackamas County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the rescue operation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.