Surveillance video captures people of interest in Imagination Station fire

Investigators say surveillance video showing two persons of interest is one of their best leads so far finding those behind the Imagination Station playground fire. (KPTV)

All new video of the Imagination Station fire captures two persons of interest who detectives are now trying to track down.

Investigators say the video is one of their best leads so far in the case.

The video is a bit blurry, but shows two teens as they walk by surveillance cameras headed in the direction of the Imagination Station playground on Saturday, just minutes before the fire.

The video goes on to show the moment the play structure caught fire, before becoming fully engulfed in a ball of flames in a matter of minutes.

People who live nearby and brought their families to play at the park are still shocked over the loss.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone thinks its ok to do something like this,” Fairview resident Melissa Williams said.

“It almost brings tears to my eyes, really, because I was here when it was built and everything,” Charisse Liaty added. “It’s just sad that people have to be so hurtful like that.”

Detectives said that since March 28 there have been three different fires set in the area, all on a different days. Detectives suspect these incidents may be related.

The first two involved trash cans and a dumpster, according to investigators. At this point they believe them all to be related based on surveillance video.

Investigators, along with many others in Troutdale, are now pleading for people to share what they know about the two teens caught on camera.

“Step forward and say something, this is our town,” Liaty asked.

“Be brave, stand up, speak out and let people know,” Williams said. “This is a prime opportunity to be the change in the world. If you know something speak up and let people know.”

The sheriff’s office said they’re now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO tip line at 503-261-2847.

