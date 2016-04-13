Albany man pleads no contest to murdering father, sentenced to prison

An Albany man pleaded no contest to murdering his father and was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years.

As part of a plea agreement, additional charges of aggravated murder and assault were dismissed against 27-year-old Martin Ferrero.

Police responded to a home on Carrol Place Southwest after a 911 hang-up call the evening of Feb. 1, 2015.

Officers discovered the body of 64-year-old Thomas Ferrero inside the home. Police said he died of multiple stab wounds.

Martin Ferrero was treated for minor injuries, interviewed by detectives and later arrested. Police said he had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol.

Investigators said the men lived together after recently moving from Ashland.

According to the Albany Democrat-Herald, family members cited Martin Ferrero's alcohol abuse and lack of getting treatment for the crime.

Thomas Ferrero had recently been hired by the Oregon Department of Geology as the assistant director responsible for leading the Mineral Land Regulation & Reclamation Program, according to an agency spokesperson.



Thomas Ferrero previously spent six years working for the California Department of Conservation's Office of Mine Reclamation and 25 years as a consulting geologist based in Ashland.

Martin Ferrero pleaded no contest to the charge of murder Wednesday.

