Multnomah County sheriff's deputy honored for heroic rescue

A Multnomah County sheriff's deputy was recognized Wednesday with a special award for saving a man's life.

The rescue occurred last summer at Dabney State Park, after a swimmer jumped 30 feet into shallow water, severely injuring his neck.

On Wednesday, Deputy Kent Krumpschmidt received the Lifesaving Award for swimming across the river and saving the man.

Krumpschmidt was first to respond to the scene. Investigators say he encountered resistance from drunk beachgoers, but immediately took control.

"Having a bunch of people intoxicated trying to make a life-saving decision … of course, they didn't come to the same decision, and that led to them arguing and fighting on the beach, and the person whose life needed to be saved wasn't being saved, so," said Krumpschmidt.

After swimming across the river, Krumpschmidt grabbed a raft from some people nearby and helped transport the man across the river to EMTs who had just arrived.

Krumpschmidt is also a trained paramedic and a former lifeguard.

