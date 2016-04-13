Battle Ground church hit by fire, theft within hours of each other

Damage done to a dugout after a fire was started on Friday. (KPTV)

A Battle Ground church was hit by an thief and an arsonist within hours of each other and while police ask for help to find the people responsible, the pastor is keeping a positive attitude.

Last Friday, a trailer full of toys for children was stolen from the parking lot of the North Creek Church.

"So it was parked right here and the only things that are left are these...are the blocks we put under the tires," said Executive Pastor Chris Harold.

Inside that trailer was about $30,000 worth of sound equipment and toys for the children's area.

Pastor Harold said he feels blessed because of the community's support.

"Anytime something like this happens, there's that initial shock and right when that wears off our people jumped in. We had moms bringing toys for our kids area. We had people showing up with equipment and gear."

The church was hit by an arsonist on Friday.

Fire crews showed up after an arsonist set fire to dugouts on the property's baseball field.

"It is just an odd coincidence for us that we had a dugout fire or fire in our dugout at the same time that our trailer was missing."

Police haven't made any connection between the two crimes.

Pastor Harold continues to keep his head high, seeing these incidences as an opportunity.

"The best case scenario is whoever took [the trailer] to start reading the Bible and really gets to know Jesus because of what has happened. We would love it if they brought our stuff back. If they don't, we really hope they get to come to know Jesus Christ through all of this because that's really our mission is to lead people to a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and if that comes through theft then amen, let's do it, we're excited.

Battle Ground Police are still trying to find the stolen trailer. It's a white 1998 Haulmark utility trailer with Washington license plate 8869ZK.

Police said they are investigating the dugout fire but they're not sure if it's connected to the trailer theft.

If you have any information on either case, please call Battle Ground Police.

