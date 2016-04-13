Man sentenced to prison for deadly shooting: 'I feel like 12 years is too much'

It was an emotional day in court as a local family and the man who killed their son last summer faced off at his sentencing.

Wallace Simpson, 30, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars on Wednesday. The family of the victim, Kevin Varnado, who was killed in a shootout last August, say that's not enough for the man who killed their loved one.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Northeast 162nd and Halsey. Varnado, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother and a woman were also shot and survived their injuries.

While Simpson seemed to show some remorse in court, the family of Varnado is upset he didn't get a harsher punishment.

"August 8 was a tragic day for me. I left the hospital to find out my oldest son was killed, and that my youngest was fighting for his life. This has impaired my whole family. My family is very broken, and for Wallace to receive 12 years does not feel like justice for the damage that he has done," said Antoinette, Varnado's mother.

In a recent court appearance the families of both parties clashed after Varnado's family learned of the plea deal Simpson was getting. While tension was high today, there was no visible confrontation between the families.

While in court, Simpson did have a chance to voice his feelings about the sentencing.

"There was a gun fired at me, and the end of the day it was an unfortunate situation. But what happened is what happened. I didn't go follow these people looking for trouble, you know what I'm saying. I feel like 12 years is too much."

Simpson will spend 12 years in prison with no possibility of parole.

