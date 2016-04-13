Dallas loss locks Blazers into 5th seed in playoffs

Rookies Boban Marjanovic and Jonathon Simmons set career scoring highs and the Spurs rallied past the Dallas Mavericks 96-91 on Wednesday night despite sitting four starters and two key reserves in San Antonio in a meaningless regular-season finale for them.

The loss left the Mavericks at risk of falling to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and having to face the second-seeded Spurs again in the first round of the playoffs after San Antonio's 4-0 sweep of its Texas rival in the regular season.

Marjanovic, a 7-foot-3 Serbian center making his fourth start, had 22 points and matched a career high with 12 rebounds as the Spurs erased an 18-point halftime deficit in the third quarter and finished off the rally in the fourth. Simmons scored 19.

The loss by Dallas locks the Trail Blazers into the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Portland will head to Los Angeles to face the Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

