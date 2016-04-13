Portland City Council suspends travel to Mississippi over discriminatory law

In protest of a new law in Mississippi, the Portland City Council unanimously voted to suspend city travel by public employees to the state.

The new law in Mississippi allows business groups to refuse service to the LGBT community based on religious beliefs.

Mayor Charlies Hales had been planning on visiting the state next month for the christening of the Navy's USS Portland but has canceled the trip.

The Navy has decided to move the commissioning to Portland.

