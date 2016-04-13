Kayaker clinging to tree rescued from Tualatin River after calling 911

A local kayaker is sore and exhausted but feeling very lucky after she got stuck in the Tualatin River and clung to a tree, waiting to be rescued.

The woman, who only wants to be known as Christina, was kayaking on the Tualatin River and when she was passing under the TriMet WES train bridge, she knew she was in trouble.

"Almost halfway back and the current was picking up, and I'm going 'oh no, this is not good' because I'm not used to the current."

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christina put in at the docks in Cook Park and then started paddling south. The river and weather conditions were calm for a while, but as she was heading back just before 5 p.m., she says the current picked up significantly.

Christina kept paddling, but she was going against the current and realized she wasn't going anywhere. She started to panic but she was wearing a life jacket and did have a cell phone. She grabbed onto a branch hanging over the water and called 911.

Firefighters finally found her about an hour later just as her kayak was beginning to tip and take on water.

Now, Christina wants to remind people to do their homework before going out on the water.

"Check up on what the currents are at different times, because sometimes they can change on you in a split second which is what it did to me and let people know where you're going."

Along with a life jacket, officials said kayaker should have a whistle or air horn with them as well.

