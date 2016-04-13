Sea turtle rescued along Oregon Coast has died

One of the olive ridley sea turtles that were found comatose and cold-stunned on a beach in December along the Oregon Coast has died.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium announced on Wednesday that the rescued sea turtle named Thunder has died.

Thunder along with another olive ridley sea turtle, Lightning, were found along the Oregon Coast in December. They were brought to the Oregon Coast Aquarium for their initial care then flown to SeaWorld on March 30.

Lightning remains in stable condition and is continuing to recover at SeaWorld's Animal Rescue Center.

"The passing of any animal is sad for our SeaWorld zoological team," said Mike Price, SeaWorld San Diego's assistant curator of fishes. "While the rehabilitation of cold-stunned sea turtles is a long and difficult process fraught with complications, we were hopeful that Thunder could have a had a second chance at life. We continue to provide rehabilitative care to Lightning."

