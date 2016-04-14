Man behind act of kindness at Utah Denny’s steps forward

A man behind an act of kindness at a Utah Denny’s that went viral on social media has come forward.

The story was posted April 1 on the Facebook page of Love What Matters. According to the post, a man walked into a Denny's in Utah and asked the hostess to seat him in a section where the waitress was a single mother.

The hostess, who appears to have wrote the post, said the man sat there for over two hours and paid for the meals of seven families, a bill that topped $1,000. She also said the man left the waitress a $1,500 tip, allowing the single mother to move out of a homeless shelter.

Briggs VanNess spoke to Fox 26 in Houston Tuesday about the story.



"I grew up with a single mother of six-- we were poor and homeless a lot. I'd spend many nights at my mother's friends' houses, my mother was dying from cancer but somehow managed to survive," VanNess told the station. "But I watched and suffered for years as I watched her work her hands to the bone to give us a good life. She raised us to be kind and help others. Many years down the road I was facing prison and getting in trouble and it ended up causing me to lose my family because I was a really terrible person."

VanNess said after years of fighting his demons, he has "found the light."

"Now I've been helping others as I was raised to do, I spent many years becoming a better person," he told Fox 26. "And now it's time to pay it back, I'm a successful business owner and I help as many as I feel that need it."

He did have one clarification to original Facebook post. VanNess said he actually paid about $600 and to cover the bills of every diner in the restaurant at the time.

