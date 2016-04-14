WA couple goes missing, family says disappearance is suspicious

An Oregon City man says his brother and sister-in-law seemingly vanished in Washington, and he says their disappearance is suspicious.

Patrick Shunn and Monique Patenaude were last seen at their home in Arlington, Washington on Monday morning but no one has seen or heard from them since.

The couple was supposed to go to a concert with their neighbors Monday evening but never showed up. Patrick also failed to show up to work.

When friends went to their home, they say both of their cars were gone and their dog was roaming free and their livestock was left unattended as well.

Deputies say the disappearance is suspicious because it's very unusual for the couple not to be in touch with family for this long.

Family told FOX 12, on Friday, Monique told family was concerned about one of their neighbors saying he appeared threatening and was acting 'crazy'.

Snohomish County Sheriff's detectives are looking into the disappearance but have not said if the dispute with that neighbor is connected to the couple's disappearance or not.

