Playoff destination sealed, Blazers beat Nuggets 107-99

Damian Lillard had 21 points before sitting in the final quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers, with their playoff fate sealed earlier Wednesday night, defeated the Denver Nuggets 107-99.

CJ McCollum added 17 points for the Blazers, who led by as many as 18 points in the final quarter despite putting all of their starters on the bench.

The Trail Blazers were assured of the fifth seed in the Western Conference by virtue of Dallas' 96-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Blazers will face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

The fans roared at the Moda Center when the result was announced. Guard C.J. McCollum addressed the crowd before tipoff: "When they doubted us, you didn't. So thank you."

He punctuated the sentiment: "Let's get ready for the playoffs!"

Emmanuel Mudiay finished with 25 points to lead five Nuggets in double figures.

