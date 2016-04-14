Dundee winery again seeing bee die-off

Hundreds of bees turned up dead for the second year in a row at Cameron Winery in Dundee.

John Paul, the winery's owner, suspects pesticides, particularly those containing controversial neonicotinoids, could be to blame.

"Some kind of pesticide is usually my suspicion," said Paul.

Earlier this week, Ortho, a leading pesticide producer, announced it would stop using neonicotinoids, which many scientists believe are harmful to bees, in its products.

Paul believes Ortho's decision is a big step in the right direction.

"The fact that Ortho has taken this step is huge," said Paul. "It means a lot and it puts pressure on all the other chemical companies like Monsanto to follow suit."

Neonicotinoids were banned by the European Union, and are also banned in the city of Eugene, and on city property in Portland.

Paul plans to have the dead bees sent to a lab at Oregon State University to be tested for traces of pesticides.

