Driver hits side of building, drives away in N Portland

Police are searching for the driver involved and a car versus building crash that took place in north Portland Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. near the intersection of N. Seneca Street and N. Saint Louis Avenue.

A woman told police that she was on her way to work when she witnessed a car driving fast down the road.

She said the driver lost control and hit a building, and then took off.

Police said the suspect was described as a Hispanic man. He was driving a silver Ford Mustang Convertible with no license plates.  

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Portland Police Bureau. 

