On the Go with Joe at Roll Up Photo Studio - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Roll Up Photo Studio

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe. V was in southeast Portland showing off his good side at Roll Up Photo Studio.

Roll Up Photo Studio specializes in authentic “tin type” photography, a technique used mostly in the 1860’s and 1870’s.

Photographs are printed onto a metal plate instead of paper.  

To learn more about Roll Up Photo Studio, check out their website RollUpSpace.com. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.